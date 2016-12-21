Versatile Boyle, in final year of deal, giving Lightning bang for its buck

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko and St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen try unsuccessfully to stop Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle who scores the Lightning's first goal during the second period of Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena in Tampa. TAMPA - Brian Boyle can park his large frame in front of the goalie and tip a blast from the blue line past him, as he did in consecutive games last week against the Red Wings and Blues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.