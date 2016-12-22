Stastny 'doubtful' for game against L...

Stastny 'doubtful' for game against Lightning

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: MSNBC

It sounds like the St. Louis Blues won't have Paul Stastny in their lineup for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blues center suffered an upper-body injury in the third period of Tuesday's game against Dallas and head coach Ken Hitchcock said he's "doubtful" for tonight.

