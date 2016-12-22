Stastny 'doubtful' for game against Lightning
It sounds like the St. Louis Blues won't have Paul Stastny in their lineup for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blues center suffered an upper-body injury in the third period of Tuesday's game against Dallas and head coach Ken Hitchcock said he's "doubtful" for tonight.
