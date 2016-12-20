Saros gets first career shutout as Predators beat Blues 4-0
The 21-year-old from Finland got his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0. "He made some important saves throughout the game and he made some big saves at the end of the game," Laviolette said.
