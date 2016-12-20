Renney stepping down as Hockey Canada president; Smith assuming job
Renney announced Thursday that he's stepping down, and Smith, the organization's chief operating officer, will take over effective July 1. He said the move to promote Smith will allow the organization to more effectively deliver on its mandate to grow the game within Canada, and abroad. He'll continue to oversee all day-to-day operations of the organization, but will take on a more public role for the organization as part of his duties as president.
