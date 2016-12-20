Preview: Predators at Blues

The Nashville Predators look to put a winless homestand behind them and post their third consecutive road victory when they visit the Central Division-rival St. Louis Blues on Friday. Nashville concluded an 0-2-1 stretch at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday with a 3-2 setback against Chicago that saw the club squander a 2-1 lead in the latter half of the third period.

