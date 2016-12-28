NHL Capsules

Robby Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during St. Louis' four-goal third period and the Blues rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Wednesday night. Kevin Shattenkirk also scored and Carter Hutton made 17 saves as the Blues improved to 12-1-4 at home.

