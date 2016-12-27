New York Rangers: Kevin Shatternkirk ...

New York Rangers: Kevin Shatternkirk Trade Rumors Have Gone Away

23 hrs ago Read more: Blue Line Station

After being closely linked to the New York Rangers for a little over a year, rumors of the Rangers and the St. Louis Blues working out a deal for the stud defenseman have completely disappeared. The fan base of the New York Rangers and the media surrounding the team have finally come to this conclusion; the team's number one need is a right-handed, puck-moving defenseman.

