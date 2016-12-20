Lightning's Michael Bournival happy his NHL dreams weren't put on ice
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Michael Bournival beats St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen for Tampa's second goal of the game and his first goal during the second period of Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena in Tampa. You can see it on the ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Blues Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC