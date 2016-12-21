Latest Mid-America sports
David Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. On a delayed penalty, Perron picked up a loose puck to the left of the net, skated behind it and scored from the right side before Dallas goalie Antti Niemi could recover.
