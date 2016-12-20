Jake Allen isn't too happy about his numbers
Jake Allen is expected back between the pipes tonight for the St. Louis Blues, and he knows he needs to be better. "Not proud of my record, pretty pissed off about it," Allen said, per the Post-Dispatch .
