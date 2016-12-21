In the Hunt for an NHL roster spot
To read the headlines, every Maple Ridge hockey fan's favourite St. Louis Blue is making the most of his latest twirl in the NHL: Hunt was called up for a Dec. 9 game against the New Jersey Devils, and promptly put up a goal and three assists in four games with the Blues. The offensive defenceman has now played 25 games through several cups of coffee in the NHL over the past four seasons.
