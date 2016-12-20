In 50th year, Blues still searching for first Stanley Cup
The Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk is surrounded by teammates after scoring during the first period against the Flyers on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in St. Louis. The Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk is surrounded by teammates after scoring during the first period against the Flyers on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC Sports Announces This Weekend's NHL Hockey ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Which R... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Reg
|1
|Blues re-sign goalie Brian Elliott, bid farwell... (May '14)
|May '14
|hockeyfanland
|1
|HNIC Radio: T.J. Oshie on post-series handshake... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
|Higher and higher: Chicago Blackhawks keep grow... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Seabrook gets 3-game suspension for hard hit (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Reaction to the Brent Seabrook hit on David Bac... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
