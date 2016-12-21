Blues 1 hour ago 9:31 a.m.Blues back to work after holiday hiatus

The Blues were back at work after a four-day hiatus away from the rink, away from the coaching staff, away from video sessions, away from training sessions ... basically all things hockey were put on hold. The Blues will go six days between games, a nice breather after a condensed schedule that had them play 10 games in 17 days to close out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.