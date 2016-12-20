2017 Winter Classic: Rain could delay Blackhawks vs. Blues outdoor game on Monday
The 2017 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues could be delayed due to a weather forecast that includes warm temperatures and an 80 percent chance of rain, reports Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch . The outdoor game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for noon CT on Monday afternoon.
