2017 Winter Classic: Rain could delay...

2017 Winter Classic: Rain could delay Blackhawks vs. Blues outdoor game on Monday

The 2017 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues could be delayed due to a weather forecast that includes warm temperatures and an 80 percent chance of rain, reports Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch . The outdoor game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for noon CT on Monday afternoon.

