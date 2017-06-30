Tommy Wingels offers Blackhawks forward depth with little risk
The Chicago Blackhawks signed Wilmette, Ill., native Tommy Wingels to a one-year contract on Saturday, adding another forward to their roster in an effort to boost their depth up front for the upcoming NHL season. It's a move that has the potential to be beneficial to Chicago without having much risk of backfiring on them, which is always ideal when it comes to free agent contracts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC