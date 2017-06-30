Tommy Wingels offers Blackhawks forwa...

Tommy Wingels offers Blackhawks forward depth with little risk

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks signed Wilmette, Ill., native Tommy Wingels to a one-year contract on Saturday, adding another forward to their roster in an effort to boost their depth up front for the upcoming NHL season. It's a move that has the potential to be beneficial to Chicago without having much risk of backfiring on them, which is always ideal when it comes to free agent contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,943 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC