Sharks extend franchise goaliea s contract
The Sharks believe they've found their franchise goalie and they didn't hesitate to lock him into a long-term deal on Saturday. Martin Jones signed a six-year contract extension with the Sharks worth $5.75 million annually during Saturday's free agent frenzy, ensuring that the 27-year netminder won't be able to test the open market by entering unrestricted free agency next season.
