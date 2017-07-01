Sharks extend franchise goaliea s contract

The Sharks believe they've found their franchise goalie and they didn't hesitate to lock him into a long-term deal on Saturday. Martin Jones signed a six-year contract extension with the Sharks worth $5.75 million annually during Saturday's free agent frenzy, ensuring that the 27-year netminder won't be able to test the open market by entering unrestricted free agency next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.