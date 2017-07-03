Sharks bring back Rob Zettler as assi...

Sharks bring back Rob Zettler as assistant coach

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: USA Today

Former San Jose Sharks player and assistant coach Rob Zettler is returning to the organization as a member of coach Peter DeBoer's staff Sharks bring back Rob Zettler as assistant coach Former San Jose Sharks player and assistant coach Rob Zettler is returning to the organization as a member of coach Peter DeBoer's staff Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uDDp02 SAN JOSE, Calif. - Former San Jose Sharks player and assistant coach Rob Zettler is returning to the organization as a member of coach Peter DeBoer's staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC