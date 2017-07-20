Sharks announce development camp roster

Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc, and all of the San Jose Sharks' 2017 NHL Draft class will participate in the team's summer prospect development camp next week. The camp, which runs from July 3-7, will offer the Sharks and Barracuda coaching staffs their first look at 2017 draftees Josh Norris, Mario Ferraro, Scott Reedy, Jacob McGrew, Sasha Chmelevski, and Ivan Chekhovich, plus recent free agent signings Radim Simek and Filip Sandberg .

