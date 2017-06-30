NHL Free Agency 2017: Thornton's deal a short-term gamble Sharks can afford to make

After reportedly seeking a three-year deal throughout free agency, San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton signed a one-year, $8 million deal on Sunday and ensured his teal tenure would last at least one more season. Although not as long as longtime teammate Patrick Marleau's three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thornton's contract is a hefty financial commitment to give a player that turned 38 the day he signed.

