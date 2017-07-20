NHL Free Agency 2017: Sharks, Leafs among four teams reportedly in on Marleau
Patrick Marleau's free agency decision will come down to four teams, one of which is the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to multiple reports. Update on Patrick Marleau.
