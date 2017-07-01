Mike Cammalleri Reportedly Signs One-Year Deal With Los Angeles Kings
Last season, free agency saw the Los Angeles Kings taking a number of low-cost, short-term gambles on July 1, with basically none of them working out. Joe Thornton rumors aside, LA is off to the same start in 2017.
