Marleau leaves Sharks, signs multi-year contract in Canada
After weighing competitive offers from the Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks and the Dallas Stars for more than a day, Marleau made his decision Sunday afternoon, signing a three-year contract with an annual average salary of $6.25 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs which ends his 19-year stay in San Jose. The Sharks had reportedly offered Marleau a two-year contract, but the team was unwilling to add a third year, forcing the 37-year-old to make a decision about whether he should uproot his family and leave the organization he joined as a 17-year-old in 1997.
