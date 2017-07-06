[Leafs Links] Justin Bourne on Travis...

[Leafs Links] Justin Bourne on Travis Dermott: "I think...

Former Toronto Marlies video coach Justin Bourne gives his thoughts on the NHL readiness of Kasperi Kapanen and Travis Dermott, Connor Brown reacts to the Leafs' signing of Patrick Marleau, 2017 development camp opens for medicals on Thursday, and more in the links. Bourne: Kapanen ready to make NHL impact The Athletic senior columnist Justin Bourne joined Dave and Michael to discuss his path from the Marlies video coach to the Athletic, his odd familial lineage, and his thoughts on Kasperi Kapanen and Travis Dermott.

