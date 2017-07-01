Joe Thornton's top-10 moments with Sharks

Joe Thornton #19, right, of the San Jose Sharks celebrates with teammates after assisting on the goal from Pat Rissmiller against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of game three of the Western Conference Semifinals at Rexall Place on May 10, 2006 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Thornton joined Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only player to have back-to-back 90-assist seasons.

