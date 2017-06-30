An Ode to Patrick Marleau: Reflections on the Greatest Shark Ever
Editor's Note: Welcome our newest writer, Lakshya Jain, better known as LXEagle17 in the comments! We're always looking for new writers, and if you're interested, be sure to send us your clips to fearthefin [at] gmail [dot] com. When asked about the advancing age of new signing Patrick Marleau and whether it was a concern, Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Mike Babcock, widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the league, merely laughed : It was the same question every single scout asked his peers when talking about the shy kid from Saskatchewan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC