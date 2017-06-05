Vlasic's agent: Extension talks "goin...

Vlasic's agent: Extension talks "going well"

Extension talks between the San Jose Sharks and defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic are "going well," Vlasic's agent, Bob Sauve, told Friend of the Blog Kevin Kurz. Vlasic is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, but can sign an extension as early as July 1. Sauve told Kurz that he will speak with the Sharks soon, in the hopes of doing just that.

