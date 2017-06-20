Vegas Gets to Pick Their Shark

Vegas Gets to Pick Their Shark

11 hrs ago

In a couple of days, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights will pick a team of 30 players, one selected from each NHL team . The San Jose Sharks offer up some of the more intriguing possibilities with an interesting group of defensemen, a talented but recently underachieving forward and a stellar backup goalie.

