Top 10 NHL Tweets of the Month: Demers exposes Sharks' body issue 44 minutes ago | Luke Fox

Top 10 NHL Tweets of the Month: Demer...

Top 10 NHL Tweets of the Month: Demers exposes Sharks' body issue

Take a look at the NHL stars that will be the newest inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame, led by Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya. Jason Demers fires the perfect Body Issue chirp at former teammates Brent Burns and Joe Thornton, sad Evgeni Malkin honours Marc-Andre Fleury, and two Hurricanes barter over the number 33 in June's Top 10 NHL Tweets of the Month.

