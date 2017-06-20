The Daily Chum: Don't look to NHL as parity precedent

In the wake of the Golden State Warriors' second championship in three seasons, and their first since signing superstar forward Kevin Durant last offseason, some media and fans alike have lamented the state of the modern NBA. Already, just two days after the conclusion of the season, decrying the league's lack of current competitiveness has become a common refrain, despite the fact that the NBA Finals drew the sport's highest ratings since Michael Jordan's last appearances for the Chicago Bulls.

