The Daily Chum: Dell an intriguing expansion option for Vegas
The Vegas Golden Knights should have a litany of compelling options to choose from in the Sharks system, particularly on the blueline. We wrote about who the Sharks should protect last month, but the player they can least afford to lose is a player they can't protect: backup goaltender Aaron Dell.
