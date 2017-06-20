The Daily Chum: Assessing San Jose's ...

The Daily Chum: Assessing San Jose's options to replace David Schlemko

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fear The Fin

Last summer, the San Jose Sharks signed defenseman David Schlemko to shore up their third defense pairing. The duo of Brenden Dillon and Roman Polak had been exposed in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final against the speedy Pittsburgh Penguins, and Schlemko's skating ability was expected to provide a boost on third pairing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear The Fin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC