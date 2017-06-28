Kevin Shattenkirk and Alexander Radulov lead a lean crop of top NHL free agents that also includes big-name veterans like Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau Shattenkirk leads lean crop of top NHL free agents Kevin Shattenkirk and Alexander Radulov lead a lean crop of top NHL free agents that also includes big-name veterans like Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ukbMZz FILE - In this April 1, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens right wing Alexander Radulov celebrates his overtime goal during the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.