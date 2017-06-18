Sharks will expose key veterans in NHL's Expansion Draft
The team decided to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie from being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in Wednesday's draft. At forward, the Sharks protected Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl, Chris Tierney, Melker Karlsson, Jannik Hansen and Ryan Carpenter, who re-signed with the team Saturday .
