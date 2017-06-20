Sharks' Thornton, Marleau set to enter uncharted waters
Unless the Sharks re-sign the pending-unrestricted free agents to contract extensions Saturday, both players will receive the opportunity to start interviewing with other teams for the first time in their careers with organization on Sunday. In his 12 years with the Sharks, Thornton has signed three contract extensions with the team , all three-year deals, without testing the free agent market.
