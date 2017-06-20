Sharks select American-born center at NHL Draft
The Sharks had the 19th overall pick in the first round of the NHL Draft on Friday at United Center in Chicago. The Sharks used their first round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft to select center Josh Norris out of the U.S. National Team Development Program.
