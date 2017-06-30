Sharks players' Body Issue cover is v...

Sharks players' Body Issue cover is very hairy

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: USA Today

Sharks players' Body Issue cover is very hairy Another fantastic Body Issue cover has been revealed. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/06/espn-body-issue-2017-naked-nude-nsfw-san-jose-sharks-joe-thornton-brent-burns-beards-cover-photo These are San Jose Sharks teammates Joe Thornton and Brent Burns, both of whom have grown some absolutely stunning sports beards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC