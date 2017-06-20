Sharks lose defenseman in expansion draft
The expansion draft came and went with the Sharks emerging relatively unscathed, losing a third-pairing defenseman to the NHL's newest franchise. The Vegas Golden Knights plucked defenseman David Schlemko off the Sharks roster Wednesday, one of the 30 players they acquired in the expansion draft, which allowed them to select a single player from each NHL team's unprotected list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC