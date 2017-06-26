Sharks issue qualifying offers to Tie...

Sharks issue qualifying offers to Tierney, Sorensen, Goodrow

Vallejo Times-Herald

The San Jose Sharks have issued qualifying offers to forwards Chris Tierney, Marcus Sorensen and Barclay Goodrow and will retain their negotiating rights as restricted free agents. The Sharks also announced Monday that they did not issue qualifying offers to forward Nikita Jevpalovs, defender Patrick McNally and goalie Mantas Armalis.

