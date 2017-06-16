Sharks fan alert: Patrick Marleau will make Milpitas appearance
Patrick Marleau of the San Jose Sharks will meet fans from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. On Saturday in Milpitas, fans can meet the San Jose Sharks' all-time leading scorer, Patrick Marleau, see what he thought of that Penguins-Predators series, ask how his off-season is going or maybe even broach the elephant-in-the-room subject, his future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
