Sharks' Burns Wins Norris Trophy as NHL's Top Defenseman

Brent Burns was presented with the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's most outstanding defenseman at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. After finishing first among defensemen in the regular season with 29 goals and 76 points, and leading the league with 320 shots, Burns was thought to be the frontrunner ahead of fellow finalists Erik Karlsson from Ottawa and Tampa Bay's Viktor Hedman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.