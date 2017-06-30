Rumor Rundown: Marleau and Thornton Leverage, Devils Busy
With only one day until free agency, the pieces are starting to fall into place. It's coming down the wire and players are using teams as leverage, making their final visits and creating backup plans in the event their first choices are not an option come July 1. There are a few sources out there that believe the San Jose Sharks are going to lose both Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton .
