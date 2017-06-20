Reports: Boughner to be named Panthers coach Monday
San Jose Sharks assistant coach Bob Boughner will be named head coach of the Florida Panthers on Monday, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie and confirmed by the Sun-Sentinel. It's a homecoming of sorts for Boughner, who signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 1994 but never played a regular season game with the team.
