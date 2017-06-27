REPORT: Marleau, Miller Possibilities for Anaheim
Ahead of the unrestricted free agent signing period beginning July 1st, reports are coming out that the Ducks are in the mix to land veterans Patrick Marleau and Ryan Miller . Lots of interest in Patrick Marleau coming off 27-goal season.
