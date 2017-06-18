Purdy: Why the next three weeks will define the Sharksa next three seasons

With so many decisions to make this summer, GM Wilson notes that he once let Nabokov and Ricci, two of his "favorite people," leave as free agents. Will the same happen with Thornton and Marleau? San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 15, 2013, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.