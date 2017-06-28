Purdy: My gut feeling? Thornton and Marleau are both gone
The way this NHL free agent period is developing, the Sharks' two veterans will receive better offers from other teams - and it will be difficult for them to say "no." The San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton celebrates goal with Patrick Marleau against Winnipeg Jets in the second period at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, April 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC