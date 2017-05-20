Projecting a very different looking S...

Projecting a very different looking San Jose Sharks' roster

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

The San Jose Sharks will face an offseason that will be as uncertain and challenging as any in recent memory. Their core is older than it has ever been and they have to make a decision on if they want to re-sign Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, both or neither.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Sharks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Fart news 4
News San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 5
News San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14) Dec '14 maxx 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
See all San Jose Sharks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC