Predators fight back to make Finals a series

The San Jose Sharks' Paul Martin helps goaltender Martin Jones make a save against the Pittsburgh Penguins' Conor Sheary in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Thursday, June 9, 2016. The Sharks won, 4-2, to cut the Pens' series lead to 3-2.

