Panthers hire Boughner as head coach
The former NHL defenseman becomes the 15th coach in the franchise's 24-year history, and its fifth since 2011. "After an exhaustive search, we are pleased to welcome Bob as the new head coach of the Panthers," general manager Dale Tallon said of the 46-year-old Boughner.
