NHL Free Agents 2017: Latest on Joe Thornton, Jaromir Jagr and More
The NHL has completed the Stanley Cup Final, the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft and the rookie draft in rapid fashion. The next big event on the calendar is the start of free agency, and that will get underway Saturday, July 1. While there are a number of strong players who are unrestricted free agents and will be available, there is no dominating superstar in the prime of his career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
San Jose Sharks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a hot dog at Sharks-Red Wi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|4
|San Jose Sharks: Who should be the next coach? (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|5
|San Jose Sharks Part Ways with Head Coach (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|San Jose Sharks' Early-Season Grade (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|maxx
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Sharks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC