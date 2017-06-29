NHL Free Agency 2017: Which teams are Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau linked to?
For the first time in their respective careers, San Jose Sharks forwards Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau are set to be unrestricted free agents on July 1. As some of the most respected veteran players in the league, Thornton and Marleau have received a lot of interest from other teams. We have a list of all of the teams that Marleau, Thornton, or both have been linked to below, and will continue to update this as news breaks.
